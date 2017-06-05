Germany, Turkey to discuss impasse over visiting troops

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speak as they walk together before talks in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, June 5, 2017. Gabriel is meeting with his Turkish counterpart in an attempt to overcome an impasse over Turkey's refusal to allow German lawmakers visit troops stationed at a Turkish air base. Turkey blocked the visit to Incirlik Air Base, angered by German authorities' decision to grant asylum to soldiers Turkey accuses of participating in last year's failed coup. Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo