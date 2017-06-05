Nation & World

June 05, 2017 3:43 AM

Afghan officials ready for so-called Kabul Process

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

The Afghan government says it's ready to host the so-called Kabul Process in which peace and security issues will be discussed among Afghans and officials from the region and around the world.

Shakib Mustaghni, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, says the Afghan government will host the first meeting of the process on Tuesday in Kabul.

Ambassadors from participating countries and international organizations have assured the Afghan government of the participation of high-level delegations, said Mustaghni.

Mustaghni added the country's security institutions have assured the government the meeting will be safe in the wake of recent bomb attacks in the capital.

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and the country's chief executive Abdullah Abdullah will address the participants.

