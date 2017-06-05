California jury urges life in prison for man who killed teen

File - In this May 31, 2012, file photo, Antolin Garcia-Torres appears in a Santa Clara County courtroom in San Jose, Calif. A California jury recommended life in prison without parole Monday, June 5, 2017, for Garcia-Torres who was convicted of abducting and killing a teen girl who disappeared in 2012 on her way to school and whose body has not been found despite dozens of searches. Paul Sakuma, File AP Photo