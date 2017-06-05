Portland man fatally stabbed on train remembered as hero

In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 photo, candles with photos of Taliesin Namkai-Meche, right, and Ricky Best on them sit at a memorial for the two men in Portland, Ore. Jeremy Christian, accused of stabbing the two men to death who tried to stop him from hurling anti-Muslim insults at young women on a Portland light rail train May 26, 2017, came from a stable family and was a rambunctious teenager who spiraled out of control as he entered his teenage years, according to court records and acquaintances. Don Ryan AP Photo