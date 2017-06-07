Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013

Trees grow in front of the entrance of a garage Tuesday, June 6, 2017, where the remains of a 7-year-old child was found in Centreville, Ill. A Las Vegas woman told investigators Tuesday that her dead child had been in a southern Illinois home for two years, and authorities later found human remains in the vacant house, according to authorities. Centreville police Sgt. DeMarius Thomas Sr. told the St. Louis Post-Disaptch that police believe the child was killed in nearby Belleville, Ill, and dumped in the garage. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP Christine Byers