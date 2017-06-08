Boy slowly healing after Utah shooting killed mom, brother

People leave items at a memorial for the victims of a fatal shooting Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Sandy, Utah. Utah investigators and residents of a middle-class Salt Lake City suburb were trying Wednesday to understand what led a man to open fire on a woman and children inside a car leaving the woman and one of her sons dead, another son in critical condition and a girl injured. The suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene in a quiet neighborhood of the city of Sandy. Rick Bowmer AP Photo