FILE - In this May 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, holds a bilateral meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. President Donald Trump offered June 7 to personally broker a resolution to the Persian Gulf’s escalating diplomatic crisis, as both he and Qatar looked past his pointed suggestion only a day earlier that the tiny gas-rich nation enables terrorism. In a phone call with Al Thani, Trump said he wanted to help Qatar and its Arab neighbors resolve the row that has upended any sense of Gulf unity, suggesting a possible White House summit among leaders. Though Trump again said countries must eliminate funding streams for terror groups, the White House said he focused on the need for the region’s various U.S. allies to stick together. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo

Nation & World

June 08, 2017 12:48 AM

Trump eases Qatar critique, offers to mediate Gulf spat

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has offered to personally broker a resolution to the Persian Gulf's escalating diplomatic crisis, as both he and Qatar look past his pointed suggestion only a day earlier that the tiny gas-rich nation enables terrorism.

Trump has told Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, that he wants to help Qatar and its Arab neighbors resolve the row that has upended any sense of Gulf unity, suggesting a possible White House summit among leaders.

Blockaded by its neighbors by land and sea, Qatar is eager for Trump's help. Qatar's U.S. ambassador, Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani, tells The Associated Press his country has "great confidence in the president's ability to calm this crisis and to resolve it."

