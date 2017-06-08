Nation & World

June 08, 2017 12:57 AM

Israel pushes ahead with plans for 3,000 settlement homes

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israel has served up plans for thousands of homes across the West Bank in the first announcement of settlement construction since President Donald Trump urged a building freeze in February.

An Israeli Defense Ministry committee responsible for West Bank construction gave the green light to plans for around 3,000 homes at various stages of the approval process.

Construction is far from finalized, but it's the first major approval of plans since Trump told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "hold back on settlements for a little bit" while Washington tries to renew peace talks.

Netanyahu's office wasn't available for comment on whether the move was cleared with Washington beforehand.

Palestinians hope to establish a state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. They say Israeli settlements are an obstacle to peace.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack

Trump: 2:17

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack
U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

View More Video

Nation & World Videos