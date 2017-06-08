In this undated photo released by the International Women's Media Foundation,
In this undated photo released by the International Women's Media Foundation, IWMF), Stephanie Sinclair poses for a photo. Sinclair is the winner in the 3rd annual Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award. The Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award was created to honor the life and work of Pulitzer Prize-winning AP photographer Anja Niedringhaus

June 08, 2017 2:28 AM

Advocate for women and girls wins photojournalism award

By TAMARA LUSH Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

This year's recipient of an award named for an Associated Press photographer killed in Afghanistan is a photojournalist who has highlighted the plight of women and girls enduring cruel practices such as child marriage, genital mutilation and acid attacks.

New York-based freelance photographer Stephanie Sinclair will accept the Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award on Thursday in Washington. The annual award was first given in 2015. It goes to a female photographer whose life and work honor Niedringhaus' legacy.

Niedringhaus was killed on assignment when an Afghan police commander walked up to the car she was in and opened fire.

Sinclair, who is a 44-year-old Florida native, is best known for her series "Too Young to Wed," which examines forced child marriage around the world.

