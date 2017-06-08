Texas grand jury indicts deputy, husband in death of man

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg pauses as she talks to the media, Thursday, June 8, 2017 in Houston. A Texas sheriff’s deputy and her husband were indicted Thursday on murder charges in the death of a man they restrained during a late night confrontation outside of a Houston-area restaurant. A Harris County grand jury in Houston returned the indictment against Harris County deputy Shauna Thompson and her husband, Terry Thompson, in the death of 24-year-old John Hernandez. Each could be sentenced to 5 to 99 years or life in prison if convicted. Houston Chronicle via AP Elizabeth Conley