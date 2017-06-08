New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez hits a three-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in New York.
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez hits a three-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in New York. Frank Franklin II AP Photo
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez hits a three-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in New York. Frank Franklin II AP Photo

Nation & World

June 08, 2017 7:52 PM

Sanchez, Yankees hammer Price again in 9-1 win over Red Sox

By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK

Gary Sanchez homered twice to drive in five runs and the New York Yankees pounded David Price again in a 9-1 victory Thursday, one night after the Boston Red Sox ace had an angry exchange with a reporter.

Michael Pineda (7-3) rebounded from a rough outing with seven brilliant innings, and New York took two of three from its rival in their first series at Yankee Stadium this season. On the strength of stingy starts by CC Sabathia and Pineda, the Yankees outscored Boston 17-1 in the final two games and increased their AL East lead to three games over the second-place Red Sox.

Making his third appearance this season since recovering from a strained left elbow, Price (1-1) was tagged for six runs, eight hits and four walks in five innings. He served up both of Sanchez's homers, a three-run shot in the third and a two-run drive in the fifth.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack

Trump: 2:17

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack
U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

View More Video

Nation & World Videos