A police officer stands guard as vehicles drive in front of Iran's parliament building in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, May 8, 2017. Police increased their patrols in the streets and subway stations of Tehran on Thursday, a day after a pair of stunning Islamic State-claimed attacks on Iran's parliament and the tomb of its revolutionary leader killed at least 16 people and wounded over 40.
A police officer stands guard as vehicles drive in front of Iran's parliament building in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, May 8, 2017. Police increased their patrols in the streets and subway stations of Tehran on Thursday, a day after a pair of stunning Islamic State-claimed attacks on Iran's parliament and the tomb of its revolutionary leader killed at least 16 people and wounded over 40. Vahid Salemi AP Photo
A police officer stands guard as vehicles drive in front of Iran's parliament building in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, May 8, 2017. Police increased their patrols in the streets and subway stations of Tehran on Thursday, a day after a pair of stunning Islamic State-claimed attacks on Iran's parliament and the tomb of its revolutionary leader killed at least 16 people and wounded over 40. Vahid Salemi AP Photo

Nation & World

June 09, 2017 12:48 AM

Iran supreme leader: Attacks fuel hatred toward US, Saudis

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader said Friday that the Islamic State-claimed dual attacks that killed 17 people in Tehran this week will add to the hatred that Iranians harbor toward the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

In a condolence message ahead of a funeral for the victims, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the attack: "will not damage the Iranian nation's determination and the obvious result is nothing except an increase in hate for the governments of the United States and their stooges in the region like Saudi (Arabia)."

On Thursday, Iran's Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavai, said the country was investigating whether Saudi Arabia had a role Wednesday's attacks. He said it was too soon to say if Saudi Arabia was responsible.

The Intelligence Ministry also confirmed that five of the men involved in the attacks had previously fought for the Islamic State group. It said the men had left Iran to fight for the extremist group in Mosul, Iraq, as well as Raqqa, Syria — the group's de facto capital.

It identified the men only by their first names, saying they didn't want to release their last names due to security and privacy concerns for their families. The ministry also published pictures of their corpses.

Reportedly, two guards, 10 staffers and five others were killed during the attacks that simultaneously targeted the country's parliament and shrine of late founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The attacks injured more than 40 people.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack

Trump: 2:17

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack
U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

View More Video

Nation & World Videos