Obstruction cases are difficult to build and prosecute

Legal experts say testimony by former FBI Director James Comey could provide the framework for an obstruction of justice case against President Donald Trump.
Comey has testified to Congress that Trump said he hoped Comey could let go of the FBI's investigation of a former national security adviser. And he says that he believes Trump fired him to alter the bureau's investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 election.
Yet proving obstruction of justice is difficult. A key element is knowing the intent of a suspect, plus confessions are rare and words that seem clear to one person could mean something else to another.
And even if the special counsel developed a case, whether a sitting president can be prosecuted is an open legal question.
