14 killed as soldiers clash over drought food aid in Somalia

FILE - In this Saturday, March 25, 2017 file photo, a Somali policeman provides security as displaced Somalis gather outside their makeshift shelters at a camp in Baidoa, Somalia. At least 14 people, most of them civilians, were killed Friday, June 9, 2017 as soldiers clashed over food aid in drought-ravaged Somalia's southwestern city of Baidoa, where tens of thousands of people have streamed in seeking assistance. Farah Abdi Warsameh, file AP Photo