June 09, 2017 6:54 AM

Mosque leader quits after imam's genital mutilation comment

The Associated Press
FALLS CHURCH, Va.

A leader at one of Virginia's largest mosques has resigned after the imam there made comments in support of female genital mutilation.

Imam Johari Abdul-Malik, who was director of outreach at the Dar Al-Hijrah mosque in Falls Church, posted his resignation Friday on his website.

Abdul-Malik says he's leaving after "many reprehensible statements" by Dar Al-Hijrah's senior imam, Shaker Elsayed, including his recent comments on genital mutilation.

In a recorded lecture, Elsayed described the practice as a way to avoid "hyper-sexuality" and "the honorable thing to do if needed."

Dar Al-Hijrah's board denounced Elsayed's comments Monday. Two days later, it placed him on administrative leave.

Abdul-Malik says in his resignation that the board's actions against Elsayed are insufficient.

Neither Abdul-Malik nor Elsayed immediately returned calls Friday morning.

