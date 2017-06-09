Teen who took life in texting case studied suicide methods

Defense attorney Joseph Cataldo, who represents Michelle Carter, addresses the court during her trial at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014.
Defendant Michelle Carter listens to testimony at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014.
Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Michael Bates, right, passes defendant Michelle Carter, seated, while approaching the witness stand during the trial of Carter at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014.
Bristol County prosecutor Katie Rayburn speaks during the trial of Michelle Carter at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014.
A text on Michelle Carter's phone, stating "Hanging yourself if you do it right, you die instantly because your neck snaps," is displayed during Carter's trial at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter, at right, is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014.
Defendant Michelle Carter adjusts her hair while her legal team approaches the bench for a sidebar discussion at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014.
Carolyn McGonagle, a family friend of Conrad Roy III, tries to hold back her emotions as texts are introduced into evidence during the trial of Michelle Carter at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Roy to kill himself in July 2014.
Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Michael Bates holds an iPhone, which belonged to Conrad Roy III, while on the witness stand during the trial of Michelle Carter at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014.
Michelle Carter, right, listens to her attorney Joseph Cataldo, center, as defense attorney Cory Madera looks on in Taunton Juvenile Court on Friday, June 9, 2017. A judge has denied a request for a not-guilty verdict by an attorney for Carter who is charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages.
Defense attorney Joseph Cataldo argues that the Commonwealth failed to meet the "beyond a reasonable doubt" standard in its case against Michelle Carter, and asked Judge Lawrence Moniz to render a not guilty verdict in Taunton Juvenile Court on Friday, June 9, 2017. Michelle Carter has been charged with manslaughter in the suicide death of Conrad Roy III, who was found in the K Mart parking lot in Fairhaven, Mass., after dying from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Assistant District Attorney Katie Rayburn argues against the defense's motion to dismiss, saying that the evidence supports a guilty verdict in Taunton Juvenile Court on Friday, June 9, 2017. She said a person does not have to be physically present to be found guilt of a crime. Michelle Carter has been charged with manslaughter in the suicide death of Conrad Roy III, who was found in the K Mart parking lot in Fairhaven, Mass., after dying from carbon monoxide poisoning. A gas-powered generator was found in the back seat of the crew cab pickup truck.
Michelle Carter appears in Taunton Juvenile Court on Friday, June 9, 2017. A judge has denied a request for a not-guilty verdict by an attorney for Carter who is charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages.
Joseph Cataldo, defense attorney for Michelle Carter speaks in Juvenile Court in Taunton, Mass., on Friday, June 9, 2017. A judge has denied a request for a not-guilty verdict for Carter who is charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages.
Janice Roy, the grandmother of Conrad Roy III, listens to testimony in Juvenile Court in Taunton, Mass., in the trial of Michelle Carter who has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the suicide death of Roy III., on Friday, June 9, 2017.
Prosecutor Katie Rayburn appears in Taunton Juvenile Court in the trial of Michelle Carter on Friday, June 9, 2017, in Taunton, Mass. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing Conrad Roy III, through a series of text messages to kill himself.
