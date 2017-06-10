Nation & World

June 10, 2017 7:00 AM

Spanish NGO boat saves 391 migrants off Libyan coast

The Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain

A boat belonging to a Spanish aid organization has rescued 391 migrants attempting the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea.

Laura Lanuza, spokeswoman for Spain's Proactiva Open Arms aid group, says that its ship Golfo Azzurro on Saturday took on board 243 migrants from two smugglers' boats it intercepted in international waters off the coast of Libya.

Lanuza says the migrants included one baby, a pregnant woman and several children.

The aid boat also saved another 148 migrants that it transferred to an Italian coast guard vessel.

Lawless Libya is one of the prime spots for smugglers to launch their unseaworthy boats packed with migrants and refugees. Thousands have perished in recent years attempting the crossing.

