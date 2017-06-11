AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose contacts with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign have sparked questions, agreed Saturday to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the election.
Sessions recused himself in March from a federal investigation into contacts between Russia and the presidential campaign of Donald Trump after acknowledging that he had met twice last year with the Russian ambassador to the United States. He had told lawmakers at his January confirmation hearing that he had not met with Russians during the campaign.
Sessions has been dogged by questions about possible additional encounters with the ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. Senate Democrats have raised questions about whether the men met at an April 2016 foreign policy event at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington. The Justice Department has said that while Sessions was there, for a speech by Trump, there were no meetings or private encounters.
Former FBI Director James Comey raised additional questions at a hearing on Thursday, saying that the FBI expected Sessions to recuse himself weeks before he actually did. Comey declined to elaborate in an open setting.
In a letter Saturday to Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., Sessions said that he had been scheduled to discuss the Justice Department budget before House and Senate Appropriations subcommittees but that it had become clear some members would focus their questions on the Russia investigation. Shelby chairs the Senate appropriations subcommittee.
France's Macron faces test in parliamentary elections
PARIS (AP) — French voters are choosing lawmakers in the lower house of parliament on Sunday in a vote that is crucial for newly-elected president Emmanuel Macron.
A total of 7,882 candidates are running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in Sunday's first round of the two-stage legislative elections. Top vote-getters advance to the decisive second round June 18.
Polls suggest the elections will strongly favor Macron's party and dramatically shake up French politics, punishing the traditional left and right parties and leaving no single strong opposition force.
Macron's year-old centrist movement, Republic on the Move, is seeking an absolute majority to be able to implement his campaign promises, which include simplifying labor rules and making it easier to lay off workers in hopes of boosting hiring.
The government outlined the main themes of a major labor reform that has already angered French unions and is likely to prompt tensions over the summer.
Pentagon: 3 US soldiers killed, 1 wounded in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Three U.S. soldiers were killed and another was wounded Saturday in eastern Afghanistan, the Pentagon said.
An Afghan official said the deaths and injury stem from an attack by an Afghan soldier, who also died.
In a statement from Washington, the Pentagon didn't provide details about what led to the deaths of the U.S. soldiers. It said the incident was under investigation.
A spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province, Attahullah Khogyani, said in a statement that the attack took place in the Achin district.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says in a statement that a Taliban loyalist had infiltrated the Afghan army "just to attack foreign forces."
What's next for Comey? Maybe law, corporate work, politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — So what's next for James Comey?
The former FBI director boldly challenged the president who fired him, accused the Trump administration of lying and supplied material that could be used to build a case against President Donald Trump.
But after stepping away from the Capitol Hill spotlight, where he's always seemed comfortable, the 56-year-old veteran lawman now confronts the same question long faced by Washington officials after their government service.
His dry quip at a riveting Senate hearing that he was "between opportunities" vastly understates the career prospects now available to him — not to mention potential benefits from the public's fascination with a man who has commanded respect while drawing outrage from both political parties.
Comey was pilloried for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, yet is now seen as a critical cog in the inquiry into possible connections between Russia and the Trump campaign. He may be called upon to provide more detail about his interactions with Trump, which he documented in a series of memos, even as he turns attention to potential opportunities in law, corporate work or perhaps even politics.
UK leader May strikes tentative deal with N Ireland party
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May struck a deal in principle with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on Saturday to prop up the Conservative government, stripped of its majority in a disastrous election.
The result has demolished May's political authority, and she has also lost her two top aides, sacrificed in a bid to save their leader from being toppled by a furious Conservative Party.
The moves buy May a temporary reprieve. But the ballot-box humiliation has seriously — and possibly mortally — wounded her leadership just as Britain is about to begin complex exit talks with the European Union.
May's office said Saturday that the Democratic Unionist Party, which has 10 seats in Parliament, had agreed to a "confidence and supply" arrangement with the government. That means the DUP will back the government on key votes, but it's not a coalition government or a broader pact.
Downing St. said the Cabinet will discuss the agreement on Monday.
Trump rebuffs bipartisanship, banks on base to tame turmoil
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is banking on his loyal base of supporters to help him through the tangle of the Russia turmoil.
Trump had his core backers in mind as he responded to former FBI Director James Comey's blockbuster Senate testimony and the steady creep of multiple congressional investigations and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe.
Trump's Republican allies might have found Comey credible, but the president called the man he fired as FBI director a liar and a "leaker." Trump said he was the victim of the "fake news" media. And he tried to charge ahead by resorting to what worked for him as a candidate — pushing policies dear to his base and using strong rhetoric to convey that message.
"As you know, we're under siege, you understand that. But we will come out bigger and better and stronger than ever. You watch," Trump said Thursday as Comey was telling senators that the president had pressured him to drop an investigation into an ex-White House aide.
His strategy is consistent with the way Trump has governed in his first four months in office. His White House has made little effort to broaden the bedrock of support for a president who lost the popular vote and receives scant backing from Democrats.
In fight for Philippine city, a painful window on war
MARAWI, Philippines (AP) — From the third-story window of a barren government office building he now squats in as a refugee, Nasir Abdul is watching his city being destroyed.
Nearly every day for the past three weeks, the Philippine military has pounded the lakeside town of Marawi with rockets and bombs as it tries to wipe out militants linked to the Islamic State group in some of the fiercest urban combat this volatile region has seen in decades.
And on nearly every one of those days, Abdul has stood at the window and watched, unable to turn away from the deadly spectacle unfolding just a mile (a kilometer and a half) away.
As plumes of thick black smoke wafted above the city's minarets again Friday — a day of intense skirmishes in which the army lost 13 marines — Abdul stood transfixed with dozens of other displaced residents. Two helicopter gunships had just finished strafing the city, and now people were pointing toward a Vietnam-era attack aircraft circling overhead.
The plane, an OV-10 Bronco, turned and dove straight down on the city center, firing off two bombs before suddenly pulling up its nose and spiraling away. Moments later, blasts shook the city and more smoke billowed skyward.
Tony Awards on Sunday take place under 'Hamilton' shadow
NEW YORK (AP) — The Tony Awards kick off with Kevin Spacey as its first-time host hoping to shake the telecast's post-"Hamilton" hangover.
The leading musical Tony nominees on Sunday are "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" with 12 nominations, "Dear Evan Hansen" with nine and "Hello, Dolly!" with 10. The top play nominees are "A Doll's House, Part 2," with eight, and "Oslo" with seven. Last year, all eyes were on how many statuettes "Hamilton" would capture. This year, the awards are expected to be scattered around.
"It's such a great season for musicals," said Astrid Van Wieren, who stars in "Come From Away," a show based on real events about how a Canadian town opened its arms to stranded people on 9/11.
"There isn't just one. 'Hamilton' — God bless, great show; it reinvigorated everything — but there isn't that feeling that the season is owned by one show. There's so much for everyone to see," she said.
The presenters will be the regular mix of Broadway and Hollywood, including Orlando Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, Josh Gad, Taraji P. Henson, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Wilde, Scott Bakula, Sara Bareilles, Glenn Close, Sally Field, Whoopi Goldberg, Mark Hamill, Allison Janney, John Legend, John Lithgow, Patina Miller, David Oyelowo, Sarah Paulson, Lea Salonga and Tom Sturridge.
AP Exclusive: Judy Garland enshrined in Hollywood mausoleum
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judy Garland has been laid to rest in a mausoleum named for her at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
A spokeswoman for Garland's estate says her family and friends held a private memorial service for the actress on Saturday, which would have been Garland's 95th birthday. She was buried in the Judy Garland Pavilion.
Garland's children, Liza Minnelli, Lorna Luft and Joe Luft, wanted to bring their mother's remains "home to Hollywood" from her original burial site at New York's Ferncliff Cemetery, publicist Victoria Varela said. They attended the service, along with Garland's grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In a statement released to The Associated Press, they offered gratitude to their mother's "millions of fans around the world for their constant love and support."
Garland's children announced earlier this year that they had relocated their mother's remains to Los Angeles. Garland's third husband, Mickey Deans, buried her in New York, but her children said she wished to be interred with her family in Hollywood, Varela said.
1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California worth $447M
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A sole winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million and matching all six numbers was sold in southern California and will claim the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history, lottery officials said Sunday.
The winning ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli in southern California's Riverside County, about 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) south of Los Angeles, according to a release posted on the California Lottery's website. Lottery officials said the earliest the ticket could be redeemed is 8 a.m. Monday. The winner has one year to claim the prize.
The lucky numbers drawn Saturday night were 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number was 3.
Powerball spokesman Randy Miller said the estimated jackpot prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years. The cash prize would be $279.1 million. Both prize amounts would be before taxes are deducted.
Before the drawing Saturday night the jackpot was estimated at $435 million. The jackpot had grown because no one had matched all the numbers since April 1.
