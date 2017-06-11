The Latest: 2 escaped inmates captured in Washington state

This undated photo released by the Washington Department of Corrections shows prison inmate Richard Dale Harvel, 30, who escaped from Cedar Creek Correction in Littlerock, Wash., on Saturday, June 10, 2017. The Washington Department of Corrections says one of the inmates, 30-year-old Richard Harvell, was serving a 3½-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm. The pair were discovered missing at about 10 p.m. Saturday, about 20 minutes after they escaped. Washington Department of Corrections via AP)