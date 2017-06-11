A page of Joseph Stripounsky's diary with a sketch showing "Master Teddy Bear," is shown at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum is launching its first-ever crowd-funding campaign in an effort to preserve and digitize more than 200 diaries from Holocaust victims and survivors.
A page of Joseph Stripounsky's diary with a sketch showing "Master Teddy Bear," is shown at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum is launching its first-ever crowd-funding campaign in an effort to preserve and digitize more than 200 diaries from Holocaust victims and survivors. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo
A page of Joseph Stripounsky's diary with a sketch showing "Master Teddy Bear," is shown at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum is launching its first-ever crowd-funding campaign in an effort to preserve and digitize more than 200 diaries from Holocaust victims and survivors. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo

Nation & World

June 11, 2017 6:34 PM

US Holocaust Museum seeks funds to preserve war diaries

By BEN NUCKOLS Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum is launching its first crowd-funding campaign in an effort to preserve and digitize more than 200 diaries from Holocaust victims and survivors.

The museum is seeking $250,000 for the project and will begin soliciting donations through Kickstarter on Monday. That's the birthday of Anne Frank, the most famous Holocaust diarist.

Museum officials say the diaries are important because they offer evidence that the Holocaust happened at a time when Holocaust denial is on the rise.

One diary was kept by Joseph Stripounsky, who was 17 when he fled Belgium with his family. It was so meticulous that his younger brother used it 74 years later to find the French village and farmhouse where his family holed up.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack

Trump: 2:17

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack
U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

View More Video

Nation & World Videos