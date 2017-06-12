Taliban's No. 2 denies role in Kabul bombing

FILE -- In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 file photo, security forces stand next to a crater created by a massive explosion, that killed over 150 according to the Afghan president, in front of the German Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban's second in command and head of the militant Haqqani network is denying any involvement in recent deadly attacks in Kabul and western Afghanistan. In a statement released late Sunday, June 11, 2017, the Afghan presidential palace says two of the country's top security officials have been suspended after bombings in Kabul and a subsequent protest over security in the capital left dozens dead and wounded. Rahmat Gul, File AP Photo