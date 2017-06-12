Philippine flag raised on Independence Day in war-torn city

Protesters are blocked by police as they attempt to march closer to the U.S. Embassy to denounce the U.S. military's role in the ongoing battle between Government forces and Muslim militants who laid siege to Marawi city in southern Philippines for three weeks now Monday, June 12, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. The protesters also denounced President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of Martial Law in the whole region of Mindanao in southern Philippines. Bullit Marquez AP Photo