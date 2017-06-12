Nation & World

June 12, 2017 12:45 AM

Elephant in Buddhist procession kills monk in Sri Lanka

The Associated Press
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Police say an elephant that was part of a Buddhist procession has attacked and killed a monk in Sri Lanka.

Police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody said three elephants were marching in a procession Sunday night and one suddenly went on the rampage and attacked the monk who sustained serious injuries. The monk died at the hospital early Monday.

Colorfully decorated elephants are a significant part of Buddhist religious processions and festivals. Temples and wealthy families often own the animals and rent them for such events.

However, animal rights activists say the elephants are often kept in inhumane conditions.

Sri Lanka has nearly 6,000 elephants, but those in the wild are threatened with habitat loss and degradation. An estimated 200 elephants are killed every year, mainly by farmers trying to protect crops.

