FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2004, file photo, police escort convicted French serial killer Charles Sobhraj from court in Katmandu, Nepal. Sobhraj, who is serving a life sentence in Nepal, is recovering after successful heart surgery Monday in the Himalayan country, doctors said.
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2004, file photo, police escort convicted French serial killer Charles Sobhraj from court in Katmandu, Nepal. Sobhraj, who is serving a life sentence in Nepal, is recovering after successful heart surgery Monday in the Himalayan country, doctors said. Binod Joshi, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2004, file photo, police escort convicted French serial killer Charles Sobhraj from court in Katmandu, Nepal. Sobhraj, who is serving a life sentence in Nepal, is recovering after successful heart surgery Monday in the Himalayan country, doctors said. Binod Joshi, File AP Photo

Nation & World

June 12, 2017 5:18 AM

Confessed French serial killer has heart surgery in Nepal

The Associated Press
KATHMANDU, Nepal

Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who is serving a life sentence in Nepal, had successful heart surgery Monday, doctors said.

Doctors at Shahid Ganga Lal Hospital in Kathmandu said Sobhraj, 73, was recovering in the cardiac care unit.

Sobhraj has been in a Nepal jail since 2004, when a court sentenced him to life in prison in the 1975 killing of a Western backpacker.

The Frenchman in the past has admitted killing several Western tourists, and is believed to have murdered at least 20 people in Afghanistan, India, Thailand, Turkey, Nepal, Iran and Hong Kong during the 1970s.

He was convicted of murder for the first time after he came to Nepal as tourist in 2003 and police were tipped by a journalist. He was arrested and found guilty by a court the following year.

Sobhraj was held for two decades in New Delhi's maximum-security Tihar prison on suspicion of theft, but was deported without charge to France in 1997. He resurfaced in September 2003 in Kathmandu.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack

Trump: 2:17

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack
U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

View More Video

Nation & World Videos