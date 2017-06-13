Nation & World

June 13, 2017 12:56 AM

Iraq: Mass food poisoning, 2 die at Mosul camp for displaced

The Associated Press
BAGHDAD

Iraq's health minister says a mass food poisoning at a camp for displaced people near the northern city of Mosul has killed at least two and sickened hundreds.

Adila Hamoud, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that 752 people took ill after a meal the previous evening at the Khazir camp.

The food, provided by a non-governmental organization, was for an iftar, a meal with which Muslims break their dawn-to-dusk fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. Hamoud says a woman and a girl died while at least 300 people remain in critical condition.

She wouldn't speculate whether the poisoning might have been intentional.

The camp houses thousands who have fled their homes in Mosul after a U.S.-backed Iraqi offensive to dislodge the Islamic State group from the city.

