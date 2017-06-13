Nation & World

June 13, 2017 4:33 AM

NYC police officer uses lifeguard skills to save 2 people

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A New York city police officer who once worked as a lifeguard put the training from his former career to work, saving two people who were struggling in water off a boardwalk in Queens.

Twenty-three-year-old Officer William Lauria used to work at a swimming pool lifeguard. He answered a radio call Monday night to rescue a woman who was in distress about 50 feet (15 meters) from the shore at Rockaway Beach.

The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2tfZVLI ) another man who jumped into the water to try to save the woman also ended up in distress.

Lauria saved them both, directing a nearby surfer to pick up the man while he guided the 25-year-old woman to shore.

He says his training just "kicked in" when he needed it.

