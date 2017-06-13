Schools settle with families of 7 children killed in tornado

FILE - In this May 23, 2013 file photo, rain falls on the wreckage of Plaza Towers Elementary School, where seven children were killed when a tornado hit Moore, Okla. The Moore public school system has reached an agreement with the families of the seven children ending three years of litigation. Moore Public Schools said Monday, June 12, 2017 that the families have agreed to accept $14,000 each to settle the lawsuit. Brennan Linsley File AP Photo