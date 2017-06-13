Nation & World

June 13, 2017 5:34 PM

Police: Officer shot while serving warrant in Virginia

The Associated Press
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

An hours-long standoff has ended in Virginia with one person in custody and a police officer taken to surgery for a gunshot wound.

Media outlets reported Tuesday the officer is expected to survive.

Virginia Beach Police spokeswoman Master Police Officer Tonya Pierce says the incident began about 6:30 a.m. when officers tried to serve a warrant at a Virginia Beach house for distribution of child pornography. One officer was shot and two others were slightly injured. A man then barricaded himself inside the home.

Police say the man eventually walked out of the home and was taken into custody. He was treated and released for a bite from a police dog.

Virginia Beach Police Benevolent Association President Brian Luciano says the officer who was shot was alert and talking.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack

Trump: 2:17

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack
U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

View More Video

Nation & World Videos