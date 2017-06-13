In this image made from video provided by Celeste Thomas @MAMAPIE, a building is on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. One side of the building appeared to be in flames.
Nation & World

June 13, 2017 8:18 PM

The Latest: Residents being evacuated from burning building

The Associated Press
LONDON

The Latest on the London fire (all times local):

4 a.m.

Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London.

The fire has been burning for more than three hours and stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. It's also not clear whether people are trapped.

Assistant Commissioner Dan Daly says on the London Fire Brigade's Facebook page that it's a large and very serious fire.

He says firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle the fire.

Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters and officers have been called to the scene.

___

2 a.m.

Firefighters were battling a massive fire in a London apartment high-rise early Monday morning. One side of the building appeared to be in flames, and 45 fire engines and 200 firefighters were called to the scene.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted that the fire involved the second to the top floor of the 27-story building.

The building is the Grenfell Tower in the North Kensington area.

The Metropolitan Police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons were in place.

George Clarke, the presenter of "Amazing Spaces," told Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was 100 meters (yards) from the scene.

He said he saw people waving flashlights from the top levels of the building and saw rescuers "doing an incredible job" trying to get people out.

