The Latest: Zinke content with Maine monument as public land

FILE - This May 8, 2017 file photo, shows an aerial view of Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument revealing the vast landscape of the 1.35 million acres in southeastern Utah protected by President Barack Obama on Dec. 28, 2016. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's recommendation to downsize the new Bears Ears National Monument in Utah was applauded by the state's top Republican leaders but marked a stinging setback for a coalition of Western tribes that pushed for protection of lands they consider sacred. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File Francisco Kjolseth