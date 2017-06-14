The Latest: Zinke content with Maine monument as public land

The Latest on Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's visit to Maine (all times local):
5:45 p.m.
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (ZIHN'-kee) is wrapping up his visit to a national monument in Maine by taking a canoe ride.
The ride on the East Branch of the Penobscot River Wednesday afternoon follows a driving tour and hiking at the 87,500-acre (35,410 hectare) Katahdin (kuh-TAH'-dihn) Woods and Waters National Monument.
Zinke will be holding more meetings with local residents on Thursday before holding a press conference.
President Donald Trump has ordered the review of more than two dozen national monuments, including the one in Maine.
Zinke said Wednesday that he's comfortable with Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument remaining in "public hands." He also says it doesn't make sense to scale it back like recommendation for the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah.
___
1 p.m.
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (ZIHN'-kee) is sounding a positive note about the fate of a national monument in Maine that's under review.
He said Wednesday that he's comfortable with Katahdin (kuh-TAH'-dihn) Woods and Waters National Monument remaining in "public hands." He also praised the forested scenery, calling it "beautiful."
Zinke was asked about the possibility of scaling back the Maine property, which he's recommending for the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. He said the Maine monument is smaller, so it doesn't make sense.
Zinke met Tuesday night with Republican Gov. Paul LePage, a critic of the 87,500-acre monument created by President Barack Obama. Zinke said LePage is "rightly concerned about jobs."
___
10:20 a.m.
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (ZIHN'-kee) says his goal while visiting a national monument that's under federal review in Maine is to ensure local communities had a "proper voice."
He called his visit Wednesday to Katahdin (kuh-TAH'-dihn) Woods and Waters National Monument "a learning trip."
Zinke's visit began after he met Tuesday night with Republican Gov. Paul LePage, a critic of the 87,500-acre monument created by President Barack Obama.
Lucas St. Clair, whose family donated the land, said opposition is driving interest in the National Park Service-managed property. It's located next to Baxter State Park, which includes Mount Katahdin, the state's highest peak.
___
1:05 a.m.
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (ZIN'-kee) is heading to Maine to see the Katahdin (kuh-TAH'-dihn) Woods and Waters National Monument as part of a tour of national monuments that are under review.
Zinke is slated to visit the 87,500 acre (35,410 hectare) property on Wednesday. He will be touring the site, which then-President Barack Obama designated as a national monument in August. It's adjacent to Baxter State Park, which includes Mount Katahdin, the state's highest peak.
Maine's Republican Gov. Paul LePage has been a vocal critic of the monument, and testified against its creation before Congress last month.
Zinke recommended downsizing the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah on Monday after visiting the land in May.
