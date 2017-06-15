They made a ‘kill list’ targeting black students. No one was punished, lawsuit says

Several high school students in Cupertino, California, created a “kill list” targeting black students in September and shared it across Instagram and Snapchat. Now a parent of one of the black students, who no longer attends the school, has filed a lawsuit saying that administrators didn’t properly discipline the students who made the list.
The attorney for the the parent and the student, Richard Richardson, filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the Monta Vista High School and the Fremont Union High School District alleging that school administrators didn’t disclose the “kill list” to black students or law enforcement, violating federal and civil rights claims and state education codes, The Mercury News reported.
Richardson told ABC7 that there were clear violent intentions being shared in those social media posts along with racial slurs and misogynistic statements.
“They gave a specific and credible threat that they would kill her with bullets, and they talked about how many bullets it would take,” Richardson told ABC7.
In addition, another incident in April where the words “lynch” and “n---er” were posted on Instagram by other students did not result in any disciplinary action, Richardson told ABC7.
A district spokeswoman said the school handled the matter in September appropriately and the lawsuit hasn’t been served to the district yet, according to The Mercury News.
“When it was first brought to the attention of administrators at Monta Vista High School, staff immediately investigated and took appropriate disciplinary action. Administrators also immediately contacted the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, due to the seriousness of the speech, and as we do with any issue where we believe safety is involved,” the spokeswoman said, according to The Mercury News. “Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office investigated and interviewed the students involved the day after the incident was reported to staff — both those that had written the offensive language and those that were the witnesses/victims involved in the social media chat that occurred.”
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office told The Mercury News an investigation happened last September and the findings had already been turned over to the district attorney’s office. However, because of privacy laws, they were unable to disclose the findings, Sheriff Laurie Smith told The Mercury News in a statement.
