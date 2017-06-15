Nation & World

Hawaii soldier on surfboard dead after boat runs over him

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

Hawaii officials say an Army soldier is dead after he was run over by a fishing boat.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says the soldier was on a surfboard just outside Waianae Boat Harbor Thursday morning when a 21-foot recreational powerboat leaving the harbor ran over him.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. David Jenkins says it's not clear if the man was on the board or in the water when he was hit.

A commercial tour boat helped him back to shore. The soldier was staying at Waianae Rest Camp, an Army facility with recreational beach cabins.

The Honolulu Police Department is investigating. State Department of Land and Natural Resources officials will help with the investigation.

Officials didn't identify the soldier. He was stationed at Fort Shafter in Honolulu.

