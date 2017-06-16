Congo opposition leader to return home to seek presidency

Congolese opposition leader, Moise Katumbi, speaks during a press conference held at his lawyer's office in Paris, France, Friday, June 16, 2017. Katumbi, said in Paris on Friday that he will return imminently to run against Kabila for president. Katumbi fled Congo last year as prosecutors announced their intent to try him on charges of hiring mercenaries, which he has denied. Ariane Grosset AP Photo