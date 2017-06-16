School yearbook to be reissued with pro-Trump photos

A New Jersey school district will issue corrected yearbooks after photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on their clothing.

In a letter to parents, Wall Township School Superintendent Cheryl Dyer said she has not been able to determine why it happened, but she knows in some cases how it happened.

One student wore a sweater vest with Trump's name on it. Another student wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Trump Make America Great Again."

One photo was intentionally altered even though the shirt the student was wearing did not violate the school's dress code, Dyer said, while the other photo was resized to match others and it does not appear that was intentionally done to remove Trump's name.

Dyer hasn't been able to determine why a Trump quote submitted by a third student, the freshman class president, wasn't included, while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.

The teacher who was the yearbook adviser has been suspended with pay.

"I cannot allow the intentional change that was not based on dress code to be ignored," Dyer said in the letter. "I take responsibility for the actions of those who are employed here."

The corrected yearbooks should be available in about two weeks.

Dyer said she will insist "checks and balances be implemented to ensure that intentional alterations that are not consistent with district policy do not continue."

Friday was the district's last day of the school year.

Trump received nearly 63 percent of the vote in the township while Democrat Hillary Clinton won the state in last year's election.