Young man killed in anti-India clashes in Kashmir

June 16, 2017

SRINAGAR, India

A young man has been killed and several others injured in anti-India clashes that erupted after a gunbattle between rebels and government forces in the Indian-controlled portion of disputed Kashmir.

Police say the gunbattle began Friday when soldiers and police cordoned off southern Arwani village, and militants hiding there began firing in an attempt to break through the siege.

As the fighting raged, thousands of people from neighboring villages marched to Arwani in an attempt to help the trapped rebels escape.

Indian forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas to disperse the rock-throwing protesters.

Protests against Indian rule were also reported in other areas of the region.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan but is claimed by both. Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir since 1989.

