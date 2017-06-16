Emergency workers walk on the roof of the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower in London, Friday, June 16, 2017, after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building on Wednesday morning. Grief over a high-rise tower blaze that killed dozens of people turned to outrage Friday amid suggestions that materials used in a recent renovation project may have contributed to the disaster.
Nation & World

June 16, 2017 11:25 PM

Grim search at London blaze site continues as anger mounts

The Associated Press
LONDON

London firefighters are continuing the grim search after a high-rise fire that killed at least 30 people as public anger about the blaze continues to grow.

Many are demanding answers for how the blaze spread so quickly. Britain's Press Association says around 70 people are missing.

Queen Elizabeth II marked her official birthday Saturday by saying Britain remains "resolute in the face of adversity" after the horrendous fire and recent extremist attacks in London and Manchester.

The 91-year-old monarch said it is "difficult to escape a very somber mood" on what is normally a day of celebration.

The government has promised a full public inquiry.

Scuffles broke out near the Kensington and Chelsea town hall offices Friday as demonstrators chanting "We want justice!" surged toward the doors.

  Comments  

