Nation & World

June 18, 2017 3:57 AM

Fathers of slain US soldiers attend trial in Jordan

By SAM McNEIL Associated Press
AMMAN, Jordan

The fathers of two of the three American soldiers who were shot dead at a Jordanian military base are attending the latest hearing in the trial of the Jordanian serviceman accused of killing them.

Brian McEnroe and James Moriarty traveled to Amman to attend Sunday's hearing in a state security court. The families have expressed outrage over Jordan's initial claim that the three Green Berets triggered the November shooting by misconduct at the gate of the al-Jafr air base in southern Jordan.

McEnroe said "for whatever reason they've dishonored our boys, and they've done it for seven months, and I want to see their honor restored. It's all they have left."

Jordan is a close U.S. ally and is part of the international coalition battling the Islamic State group.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack

Trump: 2:17

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack
U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

View More Video