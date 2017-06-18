Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado celebrates as his three-run, walkoff home run clears the fence off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Mark Melancon in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Denver. The Rockies won 7-5.
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado celebrates as his three-run, walkoff home run clears the fence off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Mark Melancon in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Denver. The Rockies won 7-5. David Zalubowski AP Photo
June 18, 2017 4:00 PM

Arenado completes cycle with game-winning homer for Rockies

By MICHAEL KELLY Associated Press
DENVER

Nolan Arenado completed the cycle with a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies stunned the San Francisco Giants by rallying for a 7-5 victory Sunday.

Arenado hit the first pitch he saw from All-Star closer Mark Melancon (1-2) into the left-field seats to finish a four-game sweep. The slugger was mobbed at home plate by teammates, with a frenzied sellout crowd chanting "MVP! MVP!"

With the best record in the National League, the surprising Rockies have won five straight overall and nine in a row against the Giants.

Last-place San Francisco has dropped six consecutive games and nine of 11.

Melancon retired his first batter, but three singles produced a run and brought up Arenado, who tripled in the first, singled in the fourth and had an RBI double in the sixth. He hit a 91 mph fastball for his 15th homer and first career cycle.

