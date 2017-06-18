Nation & World

June 18, 2017

Indonesian police: 4 foreign inmates escape from Bali prison

BALI, Indonesia

Indonesian police say four foreign inmates have escaped from a prison on the resort island of Bali.

Putu Ika Prabawa, an officer at Bali's Kuta Utara police station, says prison officers became aware of the escape while conducting a morning check of inmates on Monday at the Kerobokan penitentiary in Bali's capital, Denpasar.

Prabawa says it's believed the four men escaped through a 50-by-70-centimeter (20-by-28-inch) hole in a wall that connects to a 15-meter-long (49-foot-long) water tunnel that heads toward a main street.

He identified the four as 33-year-old Shaun Edward Davidson of Australia, 43-year-old Dimitar Nikolov Iliev of Bulgaria, 31-year-old Sayed Mohammed Said of India and 50-year-old Malaysian Tee Koko King bin Tee Kim Sai.

