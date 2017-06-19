Prosecutors want German nationalist's immunity lifted

FILE- In this April 22, 2017 file photo Frauke Petry looks thoughtful at the party convention of Germany's nationalist party AfD

Alternative for Germany) in Cologne, Germany. Prosecutors want a German nationalist party leader’s immunity lifted so they can pursue an investigation of allegations that she lied under oath. News agency dpa reported that Ivo Klatte, a spokesman for the state legislature in the eastern Saxony region, said Monday, June 19, 2017 the request for Frauke Petry’s immunity to be lifted was made last week.