FILE- In this April 22, 2017 file photo Frauke Petry looks thoughtful at the party convention of Germany's nationalist party AfD Alternative for Germany) in Cologne, Germany. Prosecutors want a German nationalist party leader’s immunity lifted so they can pursue an investigation of allegations that she lied under oath. News agency dpa reported that Ivo Klatte, a spokesman for the state legislature in the eastern Saxony region, said Monday, June 19, 2017 the request for Frauke Petry’s immunity to be lifted was made last week.

Nation & World

June 19, 2017 7:00 AM

Prosecutors want German nationalist's immunity lifted

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Prosecutors want a German nationalist party leader's immunity lifted so they can pursue an investigation of allegations that she lied under oath.

News agency dpa reported that Ivo Klatte, a spokesman for the state legislature in the eastern Saxony region, said Monday the request for Frauke Petry's immunity to be lifted was made last week. He said a decision isn't expected before the end of August.

Petry is a co-leader of Alternative for Germany, which hopes to enter Germany's national parliament in a Sept. 24 election, and also its top regional lawmaker in Saxony.

The investigation centers on differing accounts given by Petry and another party official to a state legislature committee in relation to a candidate list for a 2014 regional election. The party said it stands by Petry.

