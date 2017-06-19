Nation & World

June 19, 2017 5:19 PM

UN council urges Eritrea and Djibouti to end border dispute

The Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS

The U.N. Security Council is urging Eritrea and Djibouti to resolve their border dispute peacefully following the withdrawal of peacekeeping troops from Qatar.

Djibouti accused Eritrean troops of occupying the Dumeira mountain area shortly after 450 Qatari peacekeepers left last week. Qatar, which is caught up in its own diplomatic clash with other Arab nations, had mediated a territorial dispute between Djibouti and Eritrea.

The Security Council said in a statement after a briefing Monday that it welcomed the African Union's intention to deploy a fact-finding mission to the Djibouti border.

Council member said they look forward to coordinating with the AU "to maintain an atmosphere of calm and restraint."

