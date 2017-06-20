French defense chief steps down amid investigation

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, French defense minister Sylvie Goulard and Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier, right, watch demonstration flights as part of the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, Monday, June 19, 2017. Macron landed Monday at the Bourget airfield in an Airbus A400-M military transport plane to launch the aviation showcase, where the latest Boeing and Airbus passenger jets will vie for attention with a F-35 warplane, drones and other and high-tech hardware. Michel Euler, Pool AP Photo