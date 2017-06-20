In world's largest refugee settlement, churches offer hope

In this photo taken Sunday, June 4, 2017, preacher Daniel Rasash falls to his knees and weeps in prayer, at the Yoyo Pentecostal Church in Bidi Bidi refugee settlement in northern Uganda. The South Sudanese refugees meet in open-air churches rigged from timber with seats made only from planks of wood or logs drilled into the ground, yet these churches for the born-again Christians are oases of joy among the daily humiliations that come with rebuilding their lives. Ben Curtis AP Photo