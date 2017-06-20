Kentucky attorney general sues GOP governor for fourth time

Kentucky's Democratic attorney general has sued the state's Republican governor for the fourth time.
Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit in state court on Tuesday challenging Gov. Matt Bevin's recent executive order that abolished and replaced some state education boards. Beshear said Bevin's order ignored and rewrote laws passed by the state legislature that created the independent boards.
Beshear has sued Bevin three times already. The first lawsuit challenged Bevin's order cutting the budgets of state universities. Beshear won that lawsuit at the state Supreme Court.
The other two lawsuits challenged Bevin's order replacing the boards at the University of Louisville and the Kentucky Retirement Systems. Those lawsuits are pending.
A spokesman for Bevin said the order is "legal, proper and in the best interest of our students."
Comments