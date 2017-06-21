Ex-Texas nurse accused of killing dozens charged with murder

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Genene Jones. The former Texas nurse who prosecutors said may be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 young children has been indicted on a murder charge for the second time in recent weeks. Prosecutors in San Antonio said in a statement that 66-year-old Jones was indicted Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in the 1981 death of 2-year-old Rosemary Vega. She was charged with a separate count of murder last month in the death of an 11-month-old boy. Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File)