President Donald Trump, center, speaks as first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence listen at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington. Alex Brandon AP Photo

Nation & World

June 22, 2017 5:33 PM

Hosting congressional picnic, Trump calls for unity

By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is hosting his first congressional picnic and says he hopes a spirit of "unity" will soon develop in nation's capital.

Trump is also offering prayers for Rep. Steve Scalise, seriously wounded in a shooting last week. He is paying tribute to the bipartisan cooperation on display the next night at the annual Congressional charity baseball game.

The president says, "I know the country would be doing a lot better" if that spirit would continue.

The South Lawn of the White House was decorated Thursday to resemble Manhattan's Central Park as a tribute to the New Yorkers who now call the executive mansion home.

The president looked upon the crowd and joked that he and his wife have "developed friendships with some really great people — mostly."

