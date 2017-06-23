Nation & World

Gunmen kill 3 in suspected extremist attack in Kenya's north

The Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya

Officials say three people have been killed and three others wounded in a suspected Islamic extremist attack in Kenya's Mandera County, which borders Somalia.

Northeastern Regional Security Coordinator Mohamud Saleh said Friday that four gunmen shot dead two civilians and a policeman at a bank in Elwak. Saleh says three others were wounded before the gunmen drove off toward Somalia.

Kenya's border with long-chaotic Somalia is mostly unguarded.

In a separate incident, the Kenya Red Cross says two people escaped unhurt after their car ran over a homemade bomb in Mandera.

Saleh says al-Shabab extremists from Somalia are suspected to be behind both attacks.

Al-Shabab has said its attacks in Kenya are payback for the country deploying troops to Somalia to fight the extremist group in 2011.

