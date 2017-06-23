Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's gay at church

This undated photo provided by Heather Kester, shows Savannah, at Niagara Falls, N.Y., whose mother requested only her first name be used and who is a young Mormon girl that told her congregation during a Sunday service she is a lesbian before her microphone was turned off by local church leaders. Savannah's emotional speech is sparking a new round of discussions about how the conservative religion handles LGBT issues. Heather Kester via AP)