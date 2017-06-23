Over 100 people feared buried by southwest China landslide

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, emergency personnel work at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in Maoxian County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Around 100 people are feared buried by a landslide that unleashed huge rocks and a mass of earth that crashed into their homes Saturday, a county government said. Xinhua via AP He Qinghai