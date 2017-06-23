Nation & World

June 23, 2017 10:18 PM

California governor stops parole for Charles Manson follower

By ANDREW DALTON Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

California Gov. Jerry Brown has blocked parole for Charles Manson follower and convicted killer Bruce Davis.

Brown's rejection issued late Friday night is the fifth time Davis has been recommended for parole by a state panel only to see it blocked by a governor.

In February, the parole panel recommended the 74-year-old Davis be released.

In rejecting Davis's parole yet again, Brown wrote that it is the rare case where the heinousness of the crime is enough to block parole, but that Davis also continues to minimize his role in the violence of the Manson cult.

He's serving a life sentence for the 1969 slayings of musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald "Shorty" Shea.

Davis was not involved in the more notorious killings of actress Sharon Tate and six others by the Manson "family."

